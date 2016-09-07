    Mob marches on New Brighton station after cops rescue assault suspect

    A mob justice victim who was rescued by police from angry community members in New Brighton on Wednesday morning had allegedly tried to attack a 17-year-old Newell High School pupil who was on her way to school.

    About 200 angry community members chased after the man‚ stoned and beat him up before members of the Public Order Policing Unit intervened and took him to the New Brighton police station.

    Angry New Brighton residents demand that a man suspected of attacking a school pupil on Wednesday morning be released. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

    The mob then marched to the station where the pupil had also gone‚ with her mother‚ to lay a complaint.

    The community members‚ who demanded that police hand the suspect over to them‚ chanted outside the police station: “We are tired of being raped.”

    Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the suspect – who sustained injuries all over his body – had been taken to hospital for treatment.

    “He is being detained and the [director of public prosecutions] will decide whether he should be charged with attempted rape or indecent assault‚” Beetge said.

    Wednesday’s incident followed a search by angry community members on Tuesday night for the man who abducted and murdered seven-year-old Sonia Payi at the weekend. Sonia’s body was found on Monday afternoon.– TMG Digital/The Herald

