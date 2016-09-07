Police shrug off removal of body

The body of a 45-year-old farm worker was left lying uncollected for more than eight hours on a Wild Coast Jikileza farm yesterday after ambulance personnel and police refused to take responsibility for its collection.

Thorn Valley farm owner Michelle Dickerson, 44, and her son Phillip Stanford, 20, said they had tried everything in their power to get the body removed, but no one was willing to help.

Dickerson said after calling an ambulance five times between 7.45am and 9.45am when the worker fell sick, it only arrived at 2.45pm.

For more on this story get a copy of the Daily Dispatch.