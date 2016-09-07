    Police shrug off removal of body

    By Malibongwe Dayimani -

    The body of a 45-year-old farm worker was left lying uncollected for more than eight hours on a Wild Coast Jikileza farm yesterday after ambulance personnel and police refused to take responsibility for its collection.

    A corpse of a 45 year old farm worker who collapsed and died at work was left lying for over 8 hours at Thornvalley farm Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
    Thorn Valley farm owner Michelle Dickerson, 44, and her son Phillip Stanford, 20, said they had tried everything in their power to get the body removed, but no one was willing to help.

    Dickerson said after calling an ambulance five times between 7.45am and 9.45am when the worker fell sick, it only arrived at 2.45pm.

