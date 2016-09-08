    BCM quick to stop major water outage

    Speedy reaction by Buffalo City Metro (BCM) officials led to a  major water outage being avoided yesterday morning.

    At 10.44pm on Wednesday, BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi  announced that a suspected air lock in the Dawn reservoir  supply zone had cut water or severely reduced the pressure to  Vincent Heights, Vincent, the hilly areas of Cambridge and  Amalinda, Wilsonia and Dawn.

    BCM officials stopped massive water losses.
    A maintenance team worked through the night to clear what  was later confirmed to be an air lock. The system was  unblocked in the early hours yesterday, said Cindi. No more  details were forthcoming.

    On April 18, vandals broke a tap causing the inverted siphon at  BCM’s Umzonyana treatment works to collapse. Water supply  to most of the metro dried up for two days causing mass  anxiety.

    In the midst of the crisis, Cindi blamed the outage on vandals.  The outage happened on the day Samwu started a legal strike  against their BCM bosses.

    However, acting municipal manager Nceba Ncunyana, in a  technical report on the crisis presented to the city council a few  days later, blamed budget constraints for stop-start upgrades to  the aged  plant.

    Ncunyane said the catastrophic failure was only “possibly due”  to a vandalised and stolen sampling tap.

    However, he said BCM’s drawn out “multi-year phased” upgrade of the works was caused by “budget constraints”.

    One of the most important changes identified to improve the  works is the removal or bypassing of the siphon.

    The report did not get discussed at council that day. Councillors  abandoned their seats because Samwu was marching on the  City Hall.

     

