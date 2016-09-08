BCM quick to stop major water outage

Speedy reaction by Buffalo City Metro (BCM) officials led to a major water outage being avoided yesterday morning.

At 10.44pm on Wednesday, BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi announced that a suspected air lock in the Dawn reservoir supply zone had cut water or severely reduced the pressure to Vincent Heights, Vincent, the hilly areas of Cambridge and Amalinda, Wilsonia and Dawn.

A maintenance team worked through the night to clear what was later confirmed to be an air lock. The system was unblocked in the early hours yesterday, said Cindi. No more details were forthcoming.

On April 18, vandals broke a tap causing the inverted siphon at BCM’s Umzonyana treatment works to collapse. Water supply to most of the metro dried up for two days causing mass anxiety.

In the midst of the crisis, Cindi blamed the outage on vandals. The outage happened on the day Samwu started a legal strike against their BCM bosses.

However, acting municipal manager Nceba Ncunyana, in a technical report on the crisis presented to the city council a few days later, blamed budget constraints for stop-start upgrades to the aged plant.

Ncunyane said the catastrophic failure was only “possibly due” to a vandalised and stolen sampling tap.

However, he said BCM’s drawn out “multi-year phased” upgrade of the works was caused by “budget constraints”.

One of the most important changes identified to improve the works is the removal or bypassing of the siphon.

The report did not get discussed at council that day. Councillors abandoned their seats because Samwu was marching on the City Hall.