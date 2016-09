East London-based music label, Asanda Empires, will be in contact with international record labels in New York from next month.

The label was founded by East London businessman Asanda Mabengwana, who was part of the popular 1990s group Trybe, known for their hit Diba Diba.

Since opening in May this year, Asanda Empires has already signed nine artists.

