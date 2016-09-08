    Protest highlights need to deal with ‘rape culture’ at universities

    By Simthandile Ford -

    A campaign against “rape culture” at institutions of higher learning spread to East London yesterday after a group of Walter Sisulu University students and some community members protested silently outside the East London Magistrate’s Court.

    STOP THE SCOURGE: Students protest outside EL Magistrate’s Court in a campaign against rape culture Picture: SIBONGILE NGALWA
    The students said rape cases were not given the focus they deserved and the issue was not being treated with the seriousness it required.

    Siphenokuhle Runqu, a fine-arts BTech student who was one of the organisers of the protest, said the rate at which rape cases increased was of concern.

