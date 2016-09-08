Protest highlights need to deal with ‘rape culture’ at universities

A campaign against “rape culture” at institutions of higher learning spread to East London yesterday after a group of Walter Sisulu University students and some community members protested silently outside the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The students said rape cases were not given the focus they deserved and the issue was not being treated with the seriousness it required.

Siphenokuhle Runqu, a fine-arts BTech student who was one of the organisers of the protest, said the rate at which rape cases increased was of concern.

For more on this story get yourself a copy of the Daily Dsipatch.