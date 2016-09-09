    Alleged robber killed in shootout with police

    An alleged robber was shot dead and two others were arrested when exchanging gunfire with police during a foiled-robbery at one of the clothing chain stores in Mthatha.

    Ten people, including six Exact Store staff and four customers, had their hands tied with cables and forced into a manager’s office and storeroom at Sutherland Street store in Mthatha at about 5pm on Wednesday.

    “The three men were all armed with pistols. One of them, a man of about 35 years of age, was fatally wounded after he had shot at the police and missed. Police returned fire and he was fatally wounded in the process. Police confiscated the three pistols and arrested two men – aged 30 and and 44,” said Mthatha police spokeswoman Captain Dineo Koena.

    Koena said cases of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were opened.

    “They are expected d to appear in court in Mthatha soon,” she said.

