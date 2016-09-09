Bhisho ordered to pay millions

Premier Phumulo Masualle has instructed all departments to pay millions of rands worth of benefits due to thousands of civil servants “once and for all”.

The issue of outstanding benefits such as performance management and development systems (PMDS) increases have been dragging for years.

This follows the amalgamation of Ciskei and Transkei with the old Cape Province, resulting in missing personnel information which culminated in incorrect records of service for thousands of Bhisho employees.

For more on this story get yourself a copy of the Daily Dispatch.