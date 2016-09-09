Bhisho ordered to pay millions

By Zine George -

Premier Phumulo Masualle has instructed all departments to pay millions of rands worth of benefits due to thousands of civil servants “once and for all”.

PHUMULO MASUALLE
PHUMULO MASUALLE

The issue of outstanding benefits such as performance management and development systems (PMDS) increases have been dragging for years.

This follows the amalgamation of Ciskei and Transkei with the old Cape Province, resulting in missing personnel information which culminated in incorrect records of service for thousands of Bhisho employees.

For more on this story get yourself a copy of the Daily Dispatch.

Recommended

Eastern Cape Premier Phumullo Masualle at the Bhisho Massacre MemorialFoundation to aid families of Bhisho massacre victims AndileFani2FIFani is ordered to account for metro millions HELPING HAND: Remembering the Bhisho massacre 24 years on. Premier Phumulo Masualle lays a wreath at the memorial site in Bhisho yesterday Picture: MARK ANDREWSHelp for Bhisho massacre families PHUMULO MASUALLEPremier tells ‘sick staff’ to resign

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say