Fake reports given to Grade 12 pupils who failed exams

A principal at a school in Ngqeleni whose Grade 12 pupils failed their midyear exams signed fake school reports with inflated marks to allow pupils to apply to tertiary institutions for the 2017 academic year.

All Grade 12 pupils at Sandi Senior Secondary who failed were given two reports – one which showed how they really performed and the other showing good results, some even on merit.

The reports scandal comes amid unrest at the school after pupils went on the rampage, calling on the education department to bring back five teachers chased away by villagers, while nine more left the school in solidarity with their colleagues.