EFF are running on ‘auto pilot’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province are currently running on “auto pilot” as no new leaders have been appointed a week after its provincial command team was disbanded.

EFF president Julius Malema announced early this week that the party’s war council and central command team (CCT) decided last weekend to disband both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provincial structures.

The party leaders have not yet set up an interim structure that will have to take the party to an early provincial people’s assembly (elective congress). Speaking to the Saturday Dispatch yesterday EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said that the interim structure will be led by the CCT.

“The war council is sitting on Monday, then we will decide after that when will we put the interim structure,” Shivambu said.

The disbanded Eastern Cape provincial command team (PCT) was led by Siyabulela “Dinga” Peter as chairman and Ayanda Makhongwana as provincial secretary.

This is the third EFF provincial structure disbanded in the province. The first provincial structure to be elbowed was led by former EFF legislature leader Themba Wele, who has since been expelled from the party. Wele has now joined the ANC.

Vuyisile Schoeman, who was convenor in the interim leadership structure, replaced him. Simcelile Rubela was coordinator.

CCT member Mlungisi Ropolile, who disbanded the interim structure, convened a people’s assembly where Peter and Makhongwana were elected as chairman and secretary respectively.

Contacted for comment yesterday EFF provincial spokeswoman Yoliswa Yako confirmed the party had yet to form an interim structure. She said party members were waiting to hear from the CCT. — siphem@dispatch.co.za