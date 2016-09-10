Mandela museum site ‘land grab’

The government has abandoned the R11-million historic landmark site meant to celebrate the release of late president Nelson Mandela from prison, amid a tug-of-war with his grandson Chief Mandla Mandela.

The Saturday Dispatch can reveal today the open-air museum the state unveiled in Mvezo in 2000 to mark the 10th anniversary of Mandela’s release from prison, is no longer under its control.

These details emerged in a report tabled by the Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) before parliament’s Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee on Tuesday. The report made scathing allegations against Chief Mandela and went as far as stating that previous ministers Pallo Jordan and Lulu Xingwana, including the Eastern Cape ANC, had failed to patch up the differences between Mandla and the museum management.

The Mvezo Traditional Council, under Chief Mandela, now has total control over the historic site in Mvezo and other developments in the area.

This comes as the spotlight falls on Mvezo following revelations the government has spent more than R200-million upgrading the area – but also Mandla’s compound which has been dubbed “mini Nkandla”.

This week, we also reveal that the department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) spent a further R2.7-million on importing 1200 trees to be planted along the 10km paved road from the N2 to Chief Mandla’s Mvezo home.

The report states that after his installation as Chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council, Mandla proceeded to establish a Great Place on the Mvezo site and also built his home on top of a heritage site.

“Chief Mandela was of the view that the museum and SAHRA [South African Heritage Resources Agency] had no legal authority over the development of the site which led to tension with the SAHRA and the museum management,” the report stated.

Chief Mandela constructed five rondavels to the right of the ruins of the six original rondavels where his grandfather was born and spent his early formative years.

Construction was also done on top of the ruins of two of the original rondavels which had been declared a national heritage site.

SAHRA as the authority responsible for issuing relevant permits for heritage sites, including Mvezo, had instructed the museum to immediately stop the developments at Mvezo “because no permit was issued and that the development be viewed as unlawful”.

But Mandla went ahead anyway.

He constructed on site despite the state being in possession of a letter of consent obtained from the Rural District Council representing the Sitebe Tribal Authority on August 26 1999 and permission to occupy (PTO) the site for both planning and building purposes from the provincial department of land affairs.

As the fight intensified, the museum’s council took a decision to:

review funding for Mvezo;

pull out a caretaker there;

withdraw operations; and

resolve to pull all promotional matters and to drag Mandela’s name through court.

Chairwoman of the parliamentary committee Xoliswa Tom was asked by the Dispatch how they planned to resolve the impasse.

She said: “We don’t implement but oversee. The minister [Nathi Mthethwa] will have to take that initiative. I don’t think it will be a difficult thing to do”.

NMM acting CEO Malekgoloane Malapane said Mvezo was still part of the declared cultural institution under the museum.

Chief Mandela had not responded to questions at the time of writing.

A source likened Chief Mandela's stay in Mvezo as a "land grab", while another said the site belonged "100%" to the museum.