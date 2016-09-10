No nasty bills with fully sun-powered home

One house in Buffalo City Metro (BCM) has not drawn a single unit of electricity from the metro in three years.

Many of the metro’s 157000 customers are looking at bills for electricity which only seem to climb and there is general consternation over the accuracy and consistency of the billing system.

But Chris le Roux, who hails from a well-known local boxing family, has been boxing clever since 2010 when he got his brother, Bertie, also a champion boxer in his youth, to use only one source of energy for his Seaspray Terrace home in Gonubie – the sun.

Bertie le Roux, who runs Daygra, is a green energy specialist, designer and supplier, and as an electrical engineer taught at East London College and Eskom for 20 years.

Nine years ago he went solo to follow his passion for renewable energy.

“I saw the energy crisis looming in 2006. I knew that business and homeowners were going to be caught in a trap of unreliable and expensive supply.”

He has installed scores of systems, including one industrial system requiring 128 photo-voltaic panels, as well as a system into the little home of Nosipo Nxikwe, 48, who lives in Duncan Village.

Nxikwe previously told the Saturday Dispatch how her outlay of R38000 for a locally-designed system, delivered enough power to run a six-roomed, self-built home, with lights, a fridge, plasma TV, an iron, and other appliances, while the neighbourhood was often without power.

“When the neighbours walk by and wonder why I have electricity and they don’t, I just keep quiet,” she said.

Nxikwe was busy studying through Unisa for a social work degree, while heading a household of five women relatives who all enjoyed their independent energy system.

Although her solar system was not installed with a geyser, she plugged an immersion element into the system, heated up a 25-litre bucket of water and used this to fill her bath.

Instead of a dedicated energy room which would be the case with larger systems, Nxikwe only had a “white box with a black knob on it, and a meter which we read all the time”.

She said she had to turn off her TV and fridge when she ironed but the joy of being free from bureaucracy and expensive electricity bills was “marvellous!”

In 2013, Bertie’s brother, Chris, who runs coal mines in KwaZulu-Natal, had told him to kit out his Gonubie home with stand-alone energy systems, which would untether him from municipal power and high unit charges.

The system he put in was still “grid tied” meaning that if the sun did not shine, a switch would be thrown to allow the property to draw on municipal electricity.

“We have not done that once,” said Le Roux, who took Saturday Dispatch on a tour of the home this week.

Instead, the system of solar panels, heat pumps, and solar heaters is pushing excess green electricity into the BCM grid, which is being measured but not paid for by the local government.

Le Roux said the metro started accepting this new locally-generated green electricity in May last year but was still trying to figure out how to credit independent energy suppliers.

The Seaspray home has on its garage and home roof 20 photo-voltaic panels, each capable of producing 250 watts, two heat pumps, which use a third of the electricity used by a geyser element, and two solar heaters as backup to the heat pumps.

This energy is channelled into 48 tall two-volt deep-cycle batteries regulated by five maximum power point tracker machines, and an R2D2 robot-sized pure sine wave inverter, which uses intelligent controls to manage the flow of energy between the sun and the technology-packed home.

Le Roux said the initial system, designed to be backed up by the municipal grid, had worked so well his brother had told him to double-up and to go it alone.

He said the system cost R220000 and would pay for itself in seven years.

The battery cells would last 13 years and the panel 40.

Inside the home, Patisa Soga had been making breakfast for pensioner Joe van der Merwe on a four-slice toaster, The kitchen is wall-to-wall with machines: a kettle, microwave oven, breadmaker, grill, and a large 1000-litre fridge.

In an adjacent scullery is a washing machine, tumble drier and plugs used as a cellphone docking station.

There is a bar with a sound system and ceiling fan and a TV lounge with a large television with external speakers.

There is modern ceiling and downlighting throughout, including two chandeliers with 30 lights.

Yet nothing distinguishes the home from other upmarket East London homesteads.

But in two small rooms in the back is were much of the human-created magic happens. In one room, half of the floor space is taken with the “batteries”, all connected to form one power pack, and next door, the six intelligent machines make all the decisions to control the flow of energy.

In six years, Le Roux, a lover of mathematics, calculates the system has saved the owner R100000 in electricity charges.

Le Roux said he gave up working for Eskom to go it alone.

The former Cambridge High schoolboy, who grew up enjoying rock and roll and occasional bouts of creative writing, in between boxing training and fights, said he only discovered his love and aptitude for maths when he left school.

He is a government-appointed GMR2 compliance officer for wind farms.

But his love of design comes through a process of auditing or logging.

He studied home and factory usage and then applied his mind on how to save “100% energy use”.

He said: “The cost of a green system, which can be as little as R10000 for lights, up to R300000 for full independence, is a worthwhile investment for the future. Businesses using the system for production can legally write off the capital outlay of the system over a few years.” — mikel@dispatch.co.za