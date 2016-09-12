    Fort Hare facing R50m backlogs

    By Msindisi Fengu -

    The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has infrastructure backlogs amounting to R50-million amid calls from students for management to address the decaying water system at the main campus.

    Fort Hare University needs a R50 million infrastructure upgrade.
    Fort Hare University needs a R50 million infrastructure upgrade.

    The amount was revealed in a report tabled by UFH vice-chancellor Dr Mvuyo Tom to a parliamentary committee on higher education and training on Wednesday last week.

    Some of the infrastructure backlogs include a bulk water infrastructure upgrade and the erection of a perimeter fence for the main campus in Alice.

    For more on this story get yourself a copy of the Daily Dispatch.

    Recommended

    Fort Hare students protest poor accommodation conditions Fort Hare University needs a R50 million infrastructure upgrade.R819m allocated for Fort Hare to assist student finances University of Fort HareANC delays Fort Hare briefing again EFFSC claims police and security wearing ANC shirts on Unisa campsEFF Fort Hare says #CentenaryMustBurn as DA asks what’s happened to student money

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    Have your say