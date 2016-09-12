Fort Hare facing R50m backlogs

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has infrastructure backlogs amounting to R50-million amid calls from students for management to address the decaying water system at the main campus.

The amount was revealed in a report tabled by UFH vice-chancellor Dr Mvuyo Tom to a parliamentary committee on higher education and training on Wednesday last week.

Some of the infrastructure backlogs include a bulk water infrastructure upgrade and the erection of a perimeter fence for the main campus in Alice.

