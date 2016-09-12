    Game reserve manager in dog case to appear

    By Zwanga Mukhuthu -

    An Eastern Cape game reserve manager, who allegedly forced two ‘illegal poachers’ to eat their own dog, is scheduled to make his second appearance alongside his accusers tomorrow morning.

    Tyityaba nature reserve manager Karl Krull was arrested last month on charges of attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, assault and crimen injuria.
    Krull apprehended Lwando Folokwe and Akhona Dyantyi on his  property in August when he found them with a dead bushbuck. He then drove them to the Komgha police station where he handed them over to the police.

    Tyityaba nature reserve manager Karl Krull Picture: ALAN EASON
    Tyityaba nature reserve manager Karl Krull Picture: ALAN EASON

    During their appearance on charges of illegal hunting in the Komgha Magistrate’s Court  last month, the pair told the magistrate that Krull shot their two dogs dead and then forced them to eat one.

    The office of the MEC for social development in the Eastern Cape Nancy Sihlwayi said the politician will be in court tomorrow to hear first-hand the details of the case. Dispatch online has been informed that a group of farmers in the area will also be in court to support Krull.

    Recommended

    IN COURT: Tyityaba nature reserve manager Karl Krull and his employee Masentile Siza ahead of their court appearance yesterday Picture: ALAN EASONKrull cites health for bail plea A picture sourced from Facebook shows suspected poachers, from left, Lwando Folokwe and Akhona Dyantyi, with an unknown farm employee, centre, with a dead buck and what appears to be one dead dog Picture: SUPPLIED‘Dog eaters’ file complaint Constables Mputumi Matomela and Xolisa Madoli are being sued by Odwa Matyena, who claims the two cops arrived unannounced with several other police officers and assaulted him on October 23 2014.Komgha cops query removal of carcasses dog_smileLawyer’s tears halt hearing

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    Have your say