Game reserve manager in dog case to appear

An Eastern Cape game reserve manager, who allegedly forced two ‘illegal poachers’ to eat their own dog, is scheduled to make his second appearance alongside his accusers tomorrow morning.

Tyityaba nature reserve manager Karl Krull was arrested last month on charges of attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, assault and crimen injuria.

Krull apprehended Lwando Folokwe and Akhona Dyantyi on his property in August when he found them with a dead bushbuck. He then drove them to the Komgha police station where he handed them over to the police.

During their appearance on charges of illegal hunting in the Komgha Magistrate’s Court last month, the pair told the magistrate that Krull shot their two dogs dead and then forced them to eat one.

The office of the MEC for social development in the Eastern Cape Nancy Sihlwayi said the politician will be in court tomorrow to hear first-hand the details of the case. Dispatch online has been informed that a group of farmers in the area will also be in court to support Krull.