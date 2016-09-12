Sizzling braai tour up and running

The National Braai Tour now in its third year kicked off this past Saturday and will see the braai tourists camping and braaiing in seven different towns over seven days.

With the braai tour already on day three today, the event has seen the teams of 40 camp at the most southern tip of Africa at the Cape Agulhas, the second night was spent on the banks of the Breede River at the confluence of the Sonderend River and Breede River in Swellendam.

The tour concludes at the Addo National Park on Friday but the journey there will see the tourists visit other locations such as Calitzdorp (yes, there will be a special port tasting), Oudtshoorn, Wilderness, Keurbooms and Port Elizabeth.

Jan Braai, the man behind the Tour and the National Braai Day initiative said the tour was about encouraging people to come together, sit around a fire, share their stories, learn about each other and South Africa, and have a good time while doing it.

