Chippa United’s hopes of a maiden cup final appearance are still high after they proved more than a match for league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a goalless draw in the MTN8 semifinal first leg in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.

The home side have a horrible cup record – with one victory in 10 previous cup ties since first winning promotion to the top flight – but will believe they are the equal of a star-studded Sundowns after a spirited showing.

The game started at a furious pace with Sundowns‚ as expected‚ pressing high to nullify Chippa’s effort to rapidly circulate the ball. It was a fascinating tactical battle although‚ at times‚ a little predictable.

Resultantly there was a lot of possession turn over and not enough in the way of scoring chances.

The first real opportunity came after 22 minutes when Chippa’s goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi made a save from Khama Billiat‚ who had done well to turn the defence and put himself into a shooting position.

But the Zimbabwean international failed to get any real power behind his shot.

On the half hour mark‚ Billiat hit a wild effort from a tight angle well off target and eight minutes later centre back Ricardo Nascimento rose unchallenged to head a free kick narrowly wide.

Chippa’s only chance of the first half fell to Andile Mbenyane in between the Sundowns defenders but his first touch let him down and the opportunity slipped by because of poor technique.

On the stroke of half-time‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi was thwarted by Akepyi and his Nigerian compatriot James Okwuosa.

After the break‚ Chippa should have gone ahead catching Sundowns not yet switched back on as substitute Tshwarelo Bereng made an opportunity for Thembinkosi Lorch‚ who scuffed at his shot and never tested Dennis Onyango.

But he did much better in the 53rd minute when his shot deflected off Wayne Arendse and was just inches off target with Onyango rooted to his line and well beaten.

New Sundowns signing Yannick Zakri‚ signed last month from ASEC Abidjan‚ was on the pitch for just a few minutes when he fired just wide with an angle strike. The muscular striker looks a good buy and will be a handy replacement for the injured Leonardo Castro.

With a little over 15 minutes left‚ Billiat almost forced his way through and a loose ball fell for Vilakazi‚ whose shot was blocked.

Thapelo Morena‚ having a first run out as a late sub after moving from Bloemfontein Celtic‚ might well have broken the deadlock on the stroke of full time but his touch failed him and the chance spilled away from him.

The two sides meet in 10 days’ in Pretoria in the second leg seeking a place in next month’s final. — TMG Digital