    Back to drawing board for ANC in Bay metro

    By Zine George -

    Fresh from electoral defeat in Nelson Mandela Bay, the ANC will train its members on how to craft a programme to be an effective opposition in the metro.

    The ANC is looking to find a solution for its Nelson Mandela Bay Metros woeful performance.
    This after the ANC lost control of the metro to the DA in the recent local government elections.

    The party also wants to bring about much-needed stability to the region – which has operated without a proper leadership structure since the the previous regional executive was disbanded in November 2014.

    The party has given the regional task team (RTT) 90 days to convene an elective conference.

