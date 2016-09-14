Hold our leaders to account – Motlanthe

By David Macgregor -

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has said the only way to address ruling party “arrogance and deceit” was to hold leaders accountable.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe Picture: ALAN EASON
Motlanthe, speaking at Rhodes University, said citizens should not accept shabby treatment (and) being put under the jackboot by government.

He was guest speaker at the second annual Archbishop Thabo Cecil Makgoba Development Trust lecture on values-based leadership at Rhodes hosted by the Rhodes Business School on Monday night.

