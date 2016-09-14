    Outrage follows death of buffalo destined for sale

    By Msindisi Fengu -

    A buffalo due to be sold soon died in an animal enclosure following its capture by Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) officials.

    A buffalo that was to be sold has died in capture.
    A buffalo that was to be sold has died in capture.

    The agency had captured the buffalo with 23 others to be sold at the end of this month.

    However, a fight broke out between the animals which were being kept in a boma, resulting in the death of the one.

    The death has further outraged Johannesburg-based EMS Foundation, an animal rights organisation, which had already raised its objection to the sale.

    For more on this story get yourself a copy of the Daily Dispatch.

    Recommended

    DEADLY RAID: A medic shows to journalists a bullet hole in a wall surrounded by the blood stains from a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron yesterday Picture: REUTERSOutrage after US boy, 8, beats baby to death Burchell Pic2Rare Burchell travelogue for sale baleniFITrainer believes Baleni is destined for greatness Ostrich-325013No prosecution after ostriches starve to death

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    Have your say