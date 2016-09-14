Outrage follows death of buffalo destined for sale

A buffalo due to be sold soon died in an animal enclosure following its capture by Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) officials.

The agency had captured the buffalo with 23 others to be sold at the end of this month.

However, a fight broke out between the animals which were being kept in a boma, resulting in the death of the one.

The death has further outraged Johannesburg-based EMS Foundation, an animal rights organisation, which had already raised its objection to the sale.

For more on this story get yourself a copy of the Daily Dispatch.