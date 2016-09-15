Deputy minister slams decision to snub UN vote

South Africa’s recent decision to abstain from a key vote in the UN Human Rights Council to appoint an independent watchdog on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) rights was just “plain wrong”, says deputy international relations minister Luwellyn Landers.

Breaking ranks with the ANC – which endorsed South African UN ambassador Nozipho Mxakato-Diseko’s decision to abstain from the vote – Landers yesterday told a packed lecture venue at Rhodes University that that the government was ashamed of what had happened.

Mxakato-Diseko’s abstention from the vote on the resolution to appoint an independent expert on the protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity earned international criticism. “It was wrong,” said Landers. Landers was answering questions from Rhodes students after delivering a public lecture hosted by the university’s political and international studies department.

