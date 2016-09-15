Gospel show of note at centre

Local gospel singers will unite in song this weekend as they lead worship at the Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre.

The event, organised by Lukho Mkwedi Events Management, will feature a special guest appearance by the SABC Crown Gospel Awards and Metro FM Awards nominee, Ayanda Ntanzi.

The lineup also includes Nosiviwe Mabona, Vee Sholo, Khangelani Ntanjeni, Ziphozethu Vena and Andile Sawuli.

The organising company’s Mkwedi, 25, a radio presenter at Link FM, said the event would also give her the opportunity to launch herself as a gospel singer.

She said she started singing at the age of 12 but had thought she would never make it as a singer.

“With time though, and because I always admired Ntokozo Mbambo [an award-winning gospel singer], I started seeing myself [following in her footsteps] but I always knew I wasn’t half the person she is vocally. I told myself I’m OK where I am,” she said.

After abandoning her gospel- singing dream she pursued other interests. “Two years back I dropped music because I wanted to pursue public speaking, but it always followed me in my public- speaking engagements,” she said.

At the beginning of the year Mkwedi decided to hold a worship concert. “The event was my way of displaying my heart of worship and that’s when all this love for music was revived,” she said.

“This has always been my first love, and I am honoured to be able to worship God the best way I know how to.”

Mkwedi said their mission was to raise funds for a two-year plan to record live music on a DVD.

“As much as I love music, I don’t want to spend hours doing one song. If we have a live recording, we will do it once and it will be done. For now, I don’t plan on recording a CD but only time will tell,” she said.

To achieve their goal, Mkwedi said they would hold more shows and public engagements to help raise funds for their comprehensive live recording.

The singers hoped to give East London a taste of what was missing in gospel music through performance and worship.

lTickets cost R100 and are on sale at Music Mix in Vincent Park and from Link FM. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za