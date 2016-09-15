Mnquma council suspends municipal manager

Mnquma Local Municipality manager Sindile Tantsi was today put on a special leave pending an investigation by the municipality’s council.

Tantsi confirmed the council’s decision to DispatchLive , adding that the special leave was for seven days. DispatchLive also understands that the seven day period is for him to inform the council why he should not be suspended.

But Tantsi has indicated that he will be challenging the decision in court.

Meanwhile a case of Indecent assault and Sexual Assault was today opened with Butterworth police against Mnquma Municipality’s Speaker Zibuthe Mnqwazi and Chief whip Zakhele Mkiva.

More details in tomorrow’s Daily Dispatch.