Confusion over Masualle’s ‘bursary’

A group of post-graduate students are outraged after funds given to Walter Sisulu University by the Eastern Cape’s office of the premier (OTP) were allegedly converted into a loan halfway into their studies.

The money given by premier Phumulo Masualle’s office was offered to bachelor of technology (BTech) students as a bursary.

The students claim that the university encouraged them to register for a BTech with the promise the costs of the programme would be covered by a “bursary”.

They say after they had registered and studied for a term the institution hit them with loan agreement forms.

WSU spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo confirmed the institution had received just over R6-million from the premier’s office but denied it was for the bursary.

“It is not a bursary, it is a loan,” she said.

Tukwayo said they converted the funds into student loans because it was prescribed by the OTP.

“I can confirm that the agreement between the office of the premier and the four universities in this province is that this is a loan and not a bursary. This applies to all the beneficiaries regardless of institution,” Tukwayo said.

However, when contacted for comment the first time, Masualle’s spokesman, Sizwe Kupelo, said the “money was meant to go towards bursaries for needy students”.

Kupelo said WSU was one of four Eastern Cape universities allocated part of the special funding of R16.3-million during the #FeesMustFall campaign. He said WSU’s share was R6.1-million.

Kupelo then later phoned the Daily Dispatch to say the R16-million for the four Eastern Cape universities was specifically to cater for the “missing middle” (students who did not qualify for NSFAS but could not afford to pay for themselves).

“The money was allocated with the NSFAS principles, so it is a loan meant to be paid back so that it can rotate at the universities to help missing middles,” he said.

South African Students Congress (Sasco) Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lwando Mangqisha said he had spoken to Masualle about the money.

“He [Masualle] said that his office only made the cash injection because they wanted to increase the intake of students in varsities without any interest of getting the money back, so it is not a loan.”

Mangqisha said he had engaged with student representative council leaders from other universities and they had not encountered similar problems. He said Sasco was investigating the matter.

A BTech information technology student at WSU, who declined to be named, maintained he was told to register for a bursary which the institution had set up after sourcing funds from the OTP.

“After completing my diploma I had no hope of furthering my studies because I had no money,” he said.

The student said he was shocked when he later got a message that he should go and sign loan agreement forms at the Potsdam campus.

But Tukwayo said post-graduate students including BTech students do not qualify for NSFAS funding.

In a WhatsApp message on Wednesday evening, Tukwayo wrote, “This fund is administered in terms of the NSFAS rules. Students start repayments only when they start working and earn over R30000 per annum. Repayments are based on the annual salary with an interest rate of 3%.” — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za