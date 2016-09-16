Driemanskap to heat up Mdantsane with their vibe

Cape Town’s popular rap group Driemanskap will be performing at the Summer Day Party in Mdantsane this weekend.

The group will be joined by local artists such as Kweriez, Simbone, Cya, Master Sam and Number.

Driemanskap’s El Nino, real name Elethu Mpengesi, said their Mdantsane performance formed part of their eNantsikeni Tour, which they launched this week.

“eNanstikeni is our current single that we are promoting. We’ve been to Tsitsikamma, Port Elizabeth and today we will be performing in Uitenhage,” he said.

Driemanskap started out as an underground group but last year used social media to help them land a recording deal with Native Rhythms.

Native Rhythms has unearthed stars such as Zuluboy, Zakwe, Camagwini, Siphokazi, and The Soil.

El Nino said their deal with the label was only for an extended play (EP) which they had already released.

“We’ve released Journey of a Soldier and hopefully we will be renewing the deal with Native Rhythms and release an album,” he said.

Organiser of the Mdantsane show, Kweriez, who is also a rapper, said he could not wait to host the group and other musicians in the city.

“It is always great when artists gather to create good music and also bring some fun to the people,” he said.

The South African Traditional Music Award (Satma) nominated rapper took a break from the music last year after losing his sister, who was also his manager.

He also added that over the years he has learned that one should always find a way to turn the negatives into positives.

“I am no longer doing this for me but it is for the entire province. We have a lot of talent here and I think it’s time that we showcase it,” he said.

lCatch the Summer Day Party at Mdanstane’s eNdaweni venue from 6pm tomorrow. General tickets cost R30 and VIP is R100. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za