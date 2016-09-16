EC taxi war sees two more killed

A taxi driver and passenger were shot dead near Mthatha, while a second taxi driver had to be rushed to hospital after being shot in a separate incident this week.

The death of the driver and passenger bring the number of people killed in taxi-related violence in the O R Tambo District to 16, since the start of the year.

Yesterday, an angry transport MEC, Weziwe Tikana, warned that lawlessness would not be tolerated and said anyone who broke the law would be thrown in jail.

