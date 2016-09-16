Mnquma manager on special leave

The Mnquma municipal council has put its municipal manager Sindile Tantsi on special leave.

In a heated meeting convened yesterday, the ANC-led council adopted a report recommending that Tantsi be placed on special leave pending an investigation on a range of charges.

It further requested him to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

However, speaking with the Daily Dispatch after the council meeting, Tantsi indicated that he would be challenging the decision by the council in court.

Said Tantsi: “I am going to consult with my lawyers. We want this to go to court, because this is unprocedural.”

He said that the council put him on the special leave without any prior notice.

The confidential report alleges that Tantsi failed to act against people who had disrupted the inaugural council meeting held on August 17 after the local government elections.

It further alleges that he failed to provide proper security measures at the council meeting venue.

“I was presiding inside the hall when the demonstration happened outside. Now they are suspending me saying that I did not take a single step against them (demonstrators).

“Secondly they are further alleging that I did not put proper security plans in place. There is no way I could have taken steps because I was inside presiding,” Tantsi said.

Meanwhile it emerged yesterday morning that, hours before the council meeting was convened, two cases of sexual harassment were opened against Mnquma council speaker Zibuthe Mnqwazi and chief whip Zakhele Mkhiva.

Prior to this being reported to the police, Tantsi reported the two cases to the municipality’s mayor Thobeka Bikitsha requesting her to table the matter during yesterday’s council meeting.

The matter was, however, not included in the council’s business of the day.

Asked about the allegations, Mkhiva said he had not been informed by the police of any case against him.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha confirmed the two cases opened with the Butterworth police. — siphem@dispatch.co.za