    New state of the art library for EL universities

    By Zine George -

    A R200 million worth  of state of the art student library is currently under construction at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus.

    The building which is situated  at the intersection of Oxford and Church Streets, and through to Hill Street in the vicinity of the East London Magistrates Court, will cater for students from Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu as well as University of South Africa as it is a joint venture of the three institutions.

    A new library to cater for university students in East London is being constructed.
    A new library to cater for university students in East London is being constructed.

    UFH spokesman Khotso Moabi said: “This library is envisaged to have a capacity to deal with the volume of students from all these universities, and to be easily accessible to students and staff of these institutions.”

    He said  the project will cater for “approximately 18 000 students. It will have a capacity to seat at least 2500 students at any given time,” added Moabi.

    Mositwa Moshokwa, 20, a first year law student,  said the new library will assist with the current space problem that the University faces.

    “We will have more books I hope because at the moment the book range that have  access to is quite limited,” said Moshokwa.

    The new library is expected to open in March 2018.

    Recommended

    UFH students in court for public violence relating to #FeesMustFall campaign Fort Hare students protest poor accommodation conditions Higher Education Minister Blade NzimandeState distances itself from NSFAS woes Broken computers, photocopiers, books and documents lie scattered across the East London CBD library after a man went on the rampage on TuesdayMan held after library rampage

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    Have your say