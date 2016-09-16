New state of the art library for EL universities

A R200 million worth of state of the art student library is currently under construction at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus.

The building which is situated at the intersection of Oxford and Church Streets, and through to Hill Street in the vicinity of the East London Magistrates Court, will cater for students from Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu as well as University of South Africa as it is a joint venture of the three institutions.

UFH spokesman Khotso Moabi said: “This library is envisaged to have a capacity to deal with the volume of students from all these universities, and to be easily accessible to students and staff of these institutions.”

He said the project will cater for “approximately 18 000 students. It will have a capacity to seat at least 2500 students at any given time,” added Moabi.

Mositwa Moshokwa, 20, a first year law student, said the new library will assist with the current space problem that the University faces.

“We will have more books I hope because at the moment the book range that have access to is quite limited,” said Moshokwa.

The new library is expected to open in March 2018.