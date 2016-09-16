    Police officer held for murder after shooting

    By Zwanga Mukhuthu -

    A police officer who claimed his house was burgled at the weekend by a man who stole his service pistol and then later died after saying he had shot himself with it has been arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

    A police officer has been arrested for murder and kidnapping
    The Dispatch reported this week that police launched an investigation into the death of a man who was shot with the constable’s firearm Sunday morning.

    The officer, who cannot be named until he has appeared in court, was a former Tactical Response Team member.

