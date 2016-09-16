Police officer held for murder after shooting

A police officer who claimed his house was burgled at the weekend by a man who stole his service pistol and then later died after saying he had shot himself with it has been arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

The Dispatch reported this week that police launched an investigation into the death of a man who was shot with the constable’s firearm Sunday morning.

The officer, who cannot be named until he has appeared in court, was a former Tactical Response Team member.

For more on this story get yourself a copy of the Daily Dispatch.