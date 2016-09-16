State honours Xhosa chief

Chief Tyali the great, son of legendary King Ngqika of the AmaXhosa, will today be recognised by the national government for his role in colonial resistance and for bequeathing his land for educational purposes.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa will honour the legendary traditional leader, who died on May 12 1842, during a provincial Heritage Day commemoration to be held at Tyali’s Woburn Great Place in Alice.

Tyali’s renovated grave site will be unveiled at the event, expected to be attended by kings and queens, Contralesa leadership, MECs and the Ngqika and Tyali royal families.

The event will see all the royal houses of AmaTshawe, both from east and west of the Kei River, come together to celebrate Tyali.

Tyali Royal family spokesman Prince Banzi Tyali said it would be a historic day for the AmaXhosa, AmaTshawe and particularly the ImiNgcangathelo chiefdom.

“The Eastern Cape is dotted with various anti-colonial struggle heroes and heroines who contributed to the emancipation of African people through various means of resistance.

“While some of this history has been documented, leading to historical reference, some anti-colonial resistance intelligence has been undocumented, contributing to a void in how some anti-colonial resistance struggles can be [remembered] in the new democratic South Africa.

“The example of resistance intelligence by Chief Tyali of ImiNgcangathelo chiefdom illustrates this point,” said Banzi.

The event forms part of the heritage restoration project undertaken by the national Arts and Culture Department, cooperative governance and traditional affairs department and Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders in partnership with the University of Fort Hare, AmaRharhabe Kingdom and the Tyali Royal Family.

“The project aims to document the erased colonial legacy of African individuals who contributed to anti-colonial struggles,” said Banzi.

Chief Tyali was the son of King Ngqika of the AmaRharhabe Kingdom. Together with his brother Maqoma, he became a leader in several resistance movements against the colonial government in the 1800s.

“Chief Tyali gave explicit instructions that some of the area along the Tyhume River should be overseen by [Scottish] missionaries as an education springboard for the the African nation,” said Banzi.

“It is in this area that both Lovedale College and the University of Fort Hare were later built. Thus the legacy of Fort Hare University and Lovedale College are intertwined with the legacy of Chief Tyali whom in his wisdom saw the need of bequeathing a portion of his land for future benefits of the African masses.”— lulamilef@dispatch.co.za