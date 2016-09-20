Two top ANC members in E Cape face rape charges

A top Eastern Cape ANC leader and a senior municipal official are both facing charges of rape after separate cases against them were opened this weekend.

Police in East London and Mthatha yesterday confirmed they were investigating reported cases of rape against the two, who are both senior ANC members.

The names of the two, which are known to the Daily Dispatch, cannot at this moment be published as they have not yet pleaded in court.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha yesterday confirmed that a case of rape was opened on Saturday morning against the ANC leader.

Manatha said he was not sure why an offence that allegedly took place on the afternoon of August 17, at the Gcuwa Dam in Butterworth, was only reported this weekend.

“Yes, we can confirm that we are investigating a case of rape which was opened against [the ANC leader] this weekend.

He could not provide the age of the alleged victim, whose identity also may not be revealed due to the nature of the alleged offence.

The ANC leader yesterday confirmed a case had been opened against him, but denied the allegations, saying he was nowhere near Butterworth on the said date of the offence.

He said the charge was a political “witch-hunt aimed at discrediting me and frustrating my political career”.

“This is definitely political. I have never been to the Gcuwa Dam except for a jazz festival more than two years ago.

“On the said date I was in East London and had nothing to do with the rape I am alleged to be involved in.

“My car has a tracker and if you could even check my phone records, they both could prove I was never anywhere near Butterworth on that day,” he told the Dispatch.

He later provided the Dispatch with records from his tracking company showing his vehicle had only travelled around East London on the date of the alleged rape.

“This is just a smear campaign and I can tell you now, those charges will not stand in court,” he said.

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala yesterday said the second rape case was opened on Friday against the municipal official for various rape charges dating back to February last year.

Mqala said the case had been opened at the Beacon Bay police station, but had since been transferred to Mthatha police as the initial incident allegedly took place there.

Mthatha police have confirmed they were looking into the matter.

Through his spokesman, the official yesterday said he was not aware of a case being opened against him.

The incident is said to have happened at the Mthatha Garden Court Hotel around February last year.

The Dispatch tracked down the alleged victim who told a story about a job, sex, false promises and threats.

She claimed to be in hiding. — asandan@dispatch.co.za