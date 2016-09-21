    KSD hawker crackdown case put of

    By Sikho Ntshobane -

    A court case pitting King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality against street hawkers in Mthatha was postponed by the Mthatha High Court yesterday.

    Instead the matter will now be heard on November 1 after lawyers representing the municipality reportedly asked for a postponement to allow them time to prepare.

    UNDER SIEGE: Mthatha resident MaMqadi Heli admiring some of the traditional artworks sold by elderly hawker MaDlamini Mgula.The latter is among 5000 street hawkers who are constantly living in fear of having their products confiscated by KSD municipal police.Picture:SIKHO NTSHOBANE
    The standoff comes after the municipality’s administration under new mayor Dumani Zozo started forcefully evicting hawkers operating in some of the city’s busiest streets like York Road and Sutherland.

    Eastern Cape Street Vendors’ Alliance provincial chairman Fundile Jali told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that they had held a meeting with municipal staff about three years ago where it was agreed that authorities would not forcibly remove hawkers.

