KSD hawker crackdown case put of

A court case pitting King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality against street hawkers in Mthatha was postponed by the Mthatha High Court yesterday.

Instead the matter will now be heard on November 1 after lawyers representing the municipality reportedly asked for a postponement to allow them time to prepare.

The standoff comes after the municipality’s administration under new mayor Dumani Zozo started forcefully evicting hawkers operating in some of the city’s busiest streets like York Road and Sutherland.

Eastern Cape Street Vendors’ Alliance provincial chairman Fundile Jali told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that they had held a meeting with municipal staff about three years ago where it was agreed that authorities would not forcibly remove hawkers.

