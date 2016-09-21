Speaker’s car involved in accident near Qumbu

A Mercedes–Benz ML vehicle belonging to the speaker of the Mhlontlo local municipality, Mbulelo Jara was involved in an accident near Qumbu yesterday morning.

While Jara could not be reached for comment at the time of writing, municipal spokesman Sisa Mpehle confirmed the accident.

He said it happened around 7.30am in Lower Kroza village on the entrance to the N2 near Qumbu. At the time it was reportedly being driven by the speaker’s designated driver who was on his way to the municipal offices in Qumbu.

He however said Jara was not in the car at the time of the accident.

“As of yet, no report has been submitted and I wouldn’t want to speculate until we have something official from the driver and the police,” was all Mpehle could say when approached by the Daily Dispatch today.

Jara was sworn-in following the local government elections last month taking over from current ANC OR Tambo regional chairman Xolile Nkompela who has been elected speaker of the OR Tambo district municipality –.-sikhon@dispatch.co.za