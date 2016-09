Fire Andile Fani, is the ruling handed down by an internal disciplinary committee into the conduct of the suspended Buffalo City Metro municipal manager.

Yesterday’s ruling came after Fani was found guilty on September 9 on all three charges levelled against him.

The matter will now be tabled before the BCM council at their next meeting, scheduled for next Wednesday. It is up to council to take a final decision on the matter.

