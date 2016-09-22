    Retail Park petrol spill a risk to public safety

    The amount of petrol lying in the soil at the entrance to Retail Park shopping mall in Beacon Bay is enough to fill about one-and-a-half suburban swimming pools.

    Coral Pools service expert Clinton Craigie said the average size of pools at homes was 50000 litres.oil-spill

    About 70000 litres of unleaded petrol spilt out of the underground service station tanks, either on August 17 when Total SA says it was discovered, or in days prior to the discovery.

    Buffalo City Metro spokesman Sibusiso Cindi did not respond yesterday when asked why BCM never notified the public about the disaster.

