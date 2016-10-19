    Woman promised house by the president Zuma not budging from ‘dangerous’ shack

    By Mbali Tanana -

    A disabled woman is refusing to leave her shack which has been built on an underground cable that is cutting supply to 20 neighbouring RDP homes.

    I’M STAYING: Duncan Village resident Nonkosazana Qalekiso is refusing to move out of her shack despite it being built on an underground electric cable that is shutting down electricity in the area. The disabled Qalekiso says former mayor Alfred Mtsi and President Jacob Zuma had promised her a home during
    Frail Duncan Village resident, Nonkosazana Qalekisa, says she won’t move until President Jacob Zuma lives up to an alleged promise he had made of a new home for her during an electioneering campaign.

    Qalekisa, who was disabled in a car accident earlier this year and suffers from severe arthritis, said she had been living in the shack since 1994.

