Woman promised house by the president Zuma not budging from ‘dangerous’ shack

A disabled woman is refusing to leave her shack which has been built on an underground cable that is cutting supply to 20 neighbouring RDP homes.

Frail Duncan Village resident, Nonkosazana Qalekisa, says she won’t move until President Jacob Zuma lives up to an alleged promise he had made of a new home for her during an electioneering campaign.

Qalekisa, who was disabled in a car accident earlier this year and suffers from severe arthritis, said she had been living in the shack since 1994.

