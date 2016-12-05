PICTURE GALLERY: Sfiso Ncwane’s memorable Eastern Cape moments

The late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane spent some memorable moments in the Eastern Cape. Here are some of them.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane spent some memorable moments in the Eastern Cape. Here are some of them.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
I am speechless, tears can’t stop running of my face. Hr is young for me to say Rest In Peace! Death where is your sting? My condolences to his family and friends.
Comment:I am so speechless I did nt recognise this day would came my eyes cnt stop crying couse he was my role model I cant believe tht I am saying RIP to my favourite gospel singers
my condolences to the family’s and friends
I fill lyk I lost a father I’m empty inside I fill lyk I new him I can’t stop crying my dream was to invite him in my wedding 1 dae I’m so torn apart may his soul rest in peace
May hi soul rest in peace, kulungile baba
Kulungile baba
Comment:EISH I STILL CANT BELIEVE THT HE IS GONE WHY IS 2016 SO CRUEL IT FIRST TOOK OUR BELOVED MANDOZA NOW IS SFISO NCWANE KULUNGILE BABA HIT MAKER TO THE NCWANE FAMILY MY CONDOLENCES WE ALL LOST OUR GOSPEL SUPERSTAR ;-(
Comment:EISH WAT A SHOCKING MOMENT TO SOUTH AFRICAN PEOPLE TO EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED SFISO AND TRUSTED HIM WTH HIS GOD GIVEN TALENT I SEND MY CONDOLENCES TO EVERYBODY WHO LOVED HIM LYK I DID
I can’t even believe it.we will always miss you u Sfiso Ncwane kulungile baba may his own soul to RIP
Comment:i can’t still that he is gone.it’s painful to me to say RIP I SENT MY CONDOLENCES TO NCWANE’S FAMILY AND FRIENDS. U WILL ALSO BE REMEMBERED.KULUNGILE BABA
Comment:i can’t still that he is gone.it’s painful to me to say RIP I SENT MY CONDOLENCES TO NCWANE’S FAMILY AND FRIENDS. U WILL AlwayS REMEMBERED.KULUNGILE BABA
Comment:i can’t still that he is gone.it’s painful to me to say RIP I SENT MY CONDOLENCES TO NCWANE’S FAMILY AND FRIENDS. U WILL AlwayS be REMEMBERED.KULUNGILE BABA
Comment : I CAN’T STILL BELIEVE THAT HE IS GONE MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE .I SENT MY CONDOLENCES TO NCWANE’S FAMILY AND FRIENDS. U WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED
Comment:U know what ppl sad things always happen to our love ones I ddnt think this will come to Sfiso what I can say is .. (Ekujuleni kwentliziyo yami , sengthanda ukubonga ngawe) u re a Blessing in my soul …I sympathise with u Ncwane family May his soul RIP
Comment:I can’t still believe that our hero ,legend has gone.to all the family of ncwane all of this is an decision of gord, and I send my condelenes to the whole family.may his soul rest in peace
Comment:gone too soon still cannot believe even when im watching the funeral its like im dreaming…to his wife be strong and carry out ur husbandz wishes…R.I.P NCWANE
Comment:kufa awunamahloni,mhlaba kawunoni indeed it is true when they say “ISITSHA ESIHLE ASIDLELI” R.I.P NCWANE
Comment:we lost de best singer!! kulungile baba T_TT_TT_TT_T