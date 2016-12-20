Outrage over public drinking in Port Alfred

Anger is mounting in Port Alfred over the inability of police to curb rampant public drinking.

Local DA chief whip Ray Schenk yesterday said people were starting to see the popular coastal resort town “as a place where rules and laws don’t apply”.

“It is all very worrying,” he explained.

According to Schenk public drinking had steadily increased over the past five years.

“We need to put the brakes on it, it is a big problem,” he told the Dispatch.

Municipal spokesman Khulukile Mbolekwa said the local authority did not have the manpower or cash to prevent public drinking.

He said it was the police’s responsibility to enforce national laws.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said she was unable to comment for online.