Hackula to challenge her sacking by premier

Fired superintendent-general in the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nombulelo “Bea” Hackula has vowed to fight tooth and nail after being sacked by Premier Phumulo Masualle.

Hackula addressed a media briefing earlier this morning in which she said her dismissal was unfair as no accounting officer had ever been fired for the charges brought against her.

The charges include allegations that she did not declare her interests in companies that did business with the Department of Social Development. This is alleged to have happened at the time she was the department’s HoD.

The former top Bhisho official had been suspended based on a report. “It’s a vendetta. Yes, I am being targeted,” said Hackula.

She further said: “With respect to taking the matter forward, I will. But there are certain processes to follow before taking the matter to court.”