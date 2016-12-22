    Teens rescue woman from drowning at PA beach

    By David Macgregor -

    Two teenagers have been hailed as heroes after they risked their lives to save a drowning woman at Port Alfred’s notorious West Beach.

     Kyle Lax and Nathan Austin, both 18,  swam out on their bodyboards and held onto the woman until the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) arrived in their boat and pulled her to safety.

    Kyle Lax and Nathan Austin
    Kyle Lax and Nathan Austin

     The unnamed woman, who is recovering in hospital in Port Elizabeth, was rescued at the same spot where a 26-year-old army officer died last Friday after three men got  into difficulty.

     Although Port Alfred has lifeguards during the season, bathing is banned around the West Beach pier because of dangerous rip currents and none of them are on duty there.

     Instead, a beach marshal is employed to try keep people out the water.

    Recommended

    DANGER ALERT: Shark warning signs at Second Beach do little to deter people from swimming thereNo lifeguards at Second Beach THE Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a sexual harassment case against a top Eastern Cape policemanOff-duty cops rescue woman tied up in car on freeway PSJBeach2Swimming at own risk arsonWoman up on arson charge after house set on fire “due to jealousy”

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY