Teens rescue woman from drowning at PA beach

Two teenagers have been hailed as heroes after they risked their lives to save a drowning woman at Port Alfred’s notorious West Beach.

Kyle Lax and Nathan Austin, both 18, swam out on their bodyboards and held onto the woman until the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) arrived in their boat and pulled her to safety.

The unnamed woman, who is recovering in hospital in Port Elizabeth, was rescued at the same spot where a 26-year-old army officer died last Friday after three men got into difficulty.

Although Port Alfred has lifeguards during the season, bathing is banned around the West Beach pier because of dangerous rip currents and none of them are on duty there.

Instead, a beach marshal is employed to try keep people out the water.