79 killed in E Cape festive season crashes

Almost 80 people have been killed on Eastern Cape roads since the beginning of the festive season.

A total of 205 people, which included stabbing, gunshot and car accident victims, were declared dead on arrival at hospital from December 1 until yesterday.

While the road accident death toll in the province has decreased compared with the same period last year, staff at Eastern Cape hospitals have been kept busy with 208 cases of trauma from eight regions.

Of the 208 people treated, the Sarah Baartman district recorded the highest number with 143 reported cases, followed by Nelson Mandela Bay Metro with 40 cases.

Chris Hani, with one, and Alfred Nzo, with two, had the lowest number of trauma cases.

O R Tambo, Buffalo City Metro and Joe Gqabi had nine, seven and six trauma cases respectively.

Provincial traffic department deputy director Charles Bramwell said while there was a reduction in the number of deaths on the road, “a life lost is still one too many”.