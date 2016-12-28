    Hawks nab Beacon Bay pastor, wife

    By Bongani Fuzile -

    A Beacon Bay church leader and his wife who left a number of people in the Eastern Cape bankrupt, have been arrested by the Hawks and charged with theft and fraud.

    Pastor Thandile Kupiso and his wife Nosiphiwo, of the Real Vision in Christ Ministries church, briefly appeared in court last week.

    MASSIVE BLOW: Valituba Batyi, left, and Tobela Mpete who say they have lost thousands of rands to Alice pastor, Thandile Kupiso, who has been arrested by the Hawks on allegations of fraud and theft
    The Hawks said Thandile was facing two cases of fraud while Nosiphiwo was charged with one case.

    The couple allegedly lured their victims by pretending to be healers with the powers to cure any illnesses including HIV/Aids, TB, high blood pressure and strokes.

    Hawks spokeswoman, Captain Anelisa Feni, said the couple were initially arrested in 2013 but their case had to be struck off the roll due to “legal technicalities”.

