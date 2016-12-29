Five mystery fires destroy home

Fearing for their lives after their rural home caught fire five times in 10 days, an Eastern Cape family has abandoned what remains of their home and opted to sleep outside.

The Thwala family home at Emagqubeni village of Elujecweni near Tsolo has since December 16 been hit by one mysterious fire after another – with the latest being on Tuesday.

As a result of the two houses being gutted by the fire, the family also had a gloomy Christmas as their groceries were also destroyed in the blaze.

Furniture and school uniforms for next year were also destroyed.

Khutshukhutsu Thwala, 60, who shared the home with 22 family members including a two-year-old, said Tuesday’s fire almost killed his son and grandson.

“We are living in fear. We are afraid the remaining structures will also burn down at any time, hence we do not want to sleep inside,” said a visibly shocked Thwala.

Because the causes of the fires are unknown, the family fears witchcraft or that they have been cast with an uvutha spell.

According to cultural experts and traditional healers uvutha is a kind of spell that causes houses to burn mysteriously. The only way to stop it is to consult traditional healers or demolish all affected houses.

Maqakambeni Traditional Council head and senior traditional leader of the area, Chief Mnoneleli Ranuga said the incident was a first for the area.

“We fear for the worst. It is unbelievable that houses can be burnt without any cause.

“This is scary not only for the family but for the whole village. We call upon those who have better knowledge on things like this to come and assist this family and the community,” the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders executive member said.

On Tuesday, Mhlontlo municipality mayor Nompumelelo Dywili and OR Tambo district municipality speaker Xolile Nkompela visited the family to assess the damage.

The mayor donated groceries and 10 blankets.

Runuga pledged that the Maqakambeni Development Trust, which is the traditional council development wing, would help the Thwala family rebuild and called on government, businesses and other good Samaritans to follow suit.

lTo assist the family, contact Maqakambeni Development chairman Mandlenkosi Tshetsha on 0761936292. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za