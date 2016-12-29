Women arrested after boys claim abduction, abuse

Two KwaZulu-Natal women are scheduled to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of child abuse and assault.

The suspects were arrested by police inside a popular Mthatha eatery on Tuesday morning, while in the company of two minor boys.

One of the boys had allegedly told an eatery staffer, who suspected something was amiss, that he had been forcefully taken from his home in Pietermaritzburg.

The boy also told the staffer he had been forced to go hungry for a week.

The youngster, believed to be about five years old, also allegedly told the staffer that he had been forced to sleep inside the toilet of a hotel at a popular shopping complex.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Mthatha police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela said the two young victims – the other is about seven years old – had scars from injuries on their heads and backs. “They are believed to be from Pietermaritzburg. It seems they were beaten up because they have scars on their heads and backs.

“Two women, aged 35 and 36, believed to be from Kokstad, were arrested and charged with child abuse and assault,” Fatyela said.

The spokesman was, however, not able to say what kind of a relationship the two women had with the two minors, but confirmed the women were not their parents. The boys had been taken to a place of safety following the arrest of the women.

The Dispatch later visited the eatery where the arrests took place.

Its management declined to show video footage of the incident, claiming they had been instructed by police not to do so as it formed part of investigations. But the paper was allowed to speak to the eagle-eyed staffer who blew the whistle, on condition her name and that of the business were not revealed.

The staffer said the two women entered the premises at about 9am with one of the boys, who was allowed to play in the children’s section.

However, they left after some time and when they returned, they were in the company of a third woman and a second young child.

The child was made to sit alone at his own table, and the staffer became suspicious as the young boy looked frightened and was shaking.

“I asked them where the child’s mother was and they said she had gone to the car, but I got suspicious when she failed to return after 30 minutes.”

Afterwards, the child was allowed to join the three women at their table. It was then that she noticed that one of the women had a fork in her hand, which she was using to stab the child under the table. When she confronted the women they became angry and started hurling insults.

Meanwhile, video footage allegedly showed one of the women taking a child to the bathroom with a table knife pressed against his neck.

The third woman had by then left the table.

The staffer said she eventually took matters into her own hands, and took the child from them.

“We gave him food but he could not swallow because his jaw was swollen.

“It was then that he told me that he was taken from Pietermaritzburg and had not been given food for a week and that he was forced to sleep in a toilet and was prohibited from talking to anyone,” said the staffer.

Police were reportedly phoned and the two women were later arrested. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za