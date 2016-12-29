Worst drought in 30 years takes toll

The worst drought seen in 30 years is gripping 15 villages in the Eastern Cape where animals are dying in numbers and dams have dried up with cracks as deep as 60cm.

The sad sight is less than 50km from the province’s capital Bhisho.

Residents say more than 50 cattle have died in 10 villages in the last three months from starvation and dehydration.

Tamarha administrative area appears lifeless, with dry, brittle grass covering a landscape that at this time of year is normally green.

Livestock numbers from many villages have dwindled as they die in numbers because of dry grass and lack of dam or river water.

In some areas taps have also run dry, with some municipalities calling on residents to use water sparingly.

Zolile Qaza from the traditional council in Shushu village in the Tamarha administrative area said in just one village, 27 cattle had died.

“In November alone we lost 27 livestock due to drought. In other homes more than five cattle have died, leaving owners miserable.

“Water is becoming a scarce commodity and we really don’t know where to get help,” said Qaza.

In Tamarha, villagers from Kalana, Qawukeni, Shushu A, Shushu B, Tamarha location and Mabhongo village have been hardest hit.

Lunga Macala said his family had lost close to 10 cattle due to lack of rain.

“It’s painful to lose your prized livestock because of this drought. We have lost our cattle and there’s been no relief; rain is scarce and grass is very dry,” said Macala.

Sandile Tshantshi of Mabhongo village said such a drought had not happened in his lifetime.

“When something like this happens, you don’t know what to do because we were never prepared for such,” he said.

Tshantshi said many people were now forced to buy lucerne bales and milk formula for the calves left behind.

“If you don’t have that money, you will painfully watch your cattle die. We need intervention from government to assist us,” said Tshantshi.

Qaza said such a drought was last seen more than 30 years ago in 1983.

“If there’s no relief in the next six months, all these cattle will die,” he said.

“We can’t really share the rainwater we are drinking from the water tanks with (livestock) as much as we would have loved to.

“Our cattle die in the middle of the dry dams as they get stuck in the mud (cracks). We really can’t help the situation…” he said.

The area falls under the Ngqushwa local municipality which is under the Amathole district municipality.

Yesterday ADM announced that the Qwaninga River, which serves Mnquma local municipality, had run dry. ADM said they were in the process of organising tankers to cart water to villagers.

Bulelani Eli of Shushu A said his family had lost two cattle.

“Cattle can be sold for anything up to R10000 from our villages.

“This has left many subsistence farmers with headaches as these were of great help to them and their families.

“Having cattle means you have money and if they are dying, you are literally running out of money and your family will remain hungry,” said Eli.

OR Tambo district municipality spokesman, Ayongezwa Lungisa, said dams in their district had remained at 31%, leaving them with no choice but to enforce restrictions.

“There’s been no change as all the dams remain at the same level. After the recent rains, we expected them to lift up but nothing happened,” said Lungisa.

He said they had called on residents to be careful about watering gardens and washing cars to save water.

“We are now solely depending on the Mthatha dam. But we are coming up with solutions of saving water with a system where if there’s a pipe burst, residents will be able to take a picture and send it to us so that our plumbers can attend to it immediately without losing much water,” he said.

MEC of rural development and agrarian reform, Mlibo Qoboshiyane, said the drought was still persistent and severe in some parts of the Amathole district.

“Our vets are working with extension officers who are now dispatched to all the areas,” he said.

“Animal feed is being procured and sourced as part of our intervention. In the month of December an amount of R14-million is being expended to mitigate the effects.”

He said livestock mortality in Tamarha had to be assessed by veterinarians to determine the cause.

“We are going to intervene in Tamarha, Xesi, Sarah Baartman and areas of Addo and surroundings, and Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi areas are still suffering,” said Qoboshiyane.

He also said lucerne, hay and mineral licks together with water tanks were being provided.

“We now intend to develop our own Eastern Cape feeder bank by having plantations of feed through our irrigation schemes and working in partnership with farmers,” he said. — bonganif@dispatch.co.za