    35 injured in N2 bus accident

    By Zwanga Mukhuthu -
    At least three people were seriously injured when the bus they were travelling in left the road between East London and King William’s Town today.

    A further 30 escaped with minor injuries. All were transported to Cecelia Makhiwame Hospital in Mdantsane by the more than 20 emergency vehicles that responded to the accident. There were no fatalities reported.

    A City to City bus rolled over on the N2 between East London and King Williamstown.
    The City to City bus had been travelling from Durban to Cape Town when the accident happened around 4am on the N2.
    Photographs sent to DispatchLive by eyewitness show the bus on its side with broken windows including the windscreen.
    Police spokesman Captain Mluleki Mbi said they were investigating what could have caused the accident.

