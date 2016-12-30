35 injured in N2 bus accident

At least three people were seriously injured when the bus they were travelling in left the road between East London and King William’s Town today.

A further 30 escaped with minor injuries. All were transported to Cecelia Makhiwame Hospital in Mdantsane by the more than 20 emergency vehicles that responded to the accident. There were no fatalities reported.

The City to City bus had been travelling from Durban to Cape Town when the accident happened around 4am on the N2.

Photographs sent to DispatchLive by eyewitness show the bus on its side with broken windows including the windscreen.