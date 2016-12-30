Boy, 5, beaten unconscious

A five-year-old East London boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was allegedly smashed into a tarred road and left for dead by a suspected mentally ill man on Wednesday.

Minutes before the gruesome attack, Lathitha Makeleni, of NU3 Mdantsane, waved goodbye to his mother Zanele Makeleni and aunt Linda Makeleni, as he joined friends playing in the street.

A few minutes later his aunt heard a woman screaming hysterically and found Lathitha lying with his eyes wide open, bleeding and unresponsive.

He was rushed to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital and later referred to Frere Hospital where he is in the intensive care unit.

His alleged attacker, Daluxolo Nyovane, was arrested immediately after residents notified the police of the attack.

He appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of attempted murder.

Police spokesman Captain Mluleki Mbi said their investigation was ongoing.

“He is facing a charge of attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and will be referred for psychiatric evaluation.”

The distraught family is still battling to come to terms with the attack on Lathitha, who was described as a lively and happy child. He was found with blood gushing out of a severe cut on his head.

His aunt estimated that the incident occurred between 11am and noon on Wednesday. She was the first to arrive at the scene and said the family wanted justice.

Makeleni yesterday told the Dispatch her nephew’s condition remained unchanged.

She said he had been rushed to hospital by a resident who happened to be driving past the scene.

“He was admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital and later transferred to Frere Hospital by an ambulance to be seen by a neurosurgeon. He is still unconscious,” Makeleni said, adding that Lathitha was due to start school next month.

“He is such a happy child,” Makeleni said.

“All we want is justice to be served for my nephew. This guy should never come back to our community ever again.”

She said residents at the scene had been so upset they had threaten to beat up Nyovane before police came to his rescue.

Frere Hospital chief executive Dr Rolene Wagner told the Daily Dispatch that Lathitha had been admitted to their paediatric ICU.

“He is under the direct care of the Frere paediatric and neurosurgical teams who have reported that he is currently in a serious but stable condition, having sustained head injuries consistent with an assault,” Wagner said.

Police investigating the incident are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, to come forward.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling SAPS Crime Line 08600-10111. — zwangam@dispatch.co.za