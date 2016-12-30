Boy drowns during swim with peer

A 12 year-old boy has become the latest victim of drownings in the Eastern Cape in the past two weeks.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the incident took place in Willowmore, a small town nestled between Knysna and Aberdeen in the Sarah Baartman district municipality on Thursday.

“Two boys went for a swim in a railway water tank on a railway station,” he said.

“While sitting on the edge of the tank, the 12-year-old apparently collapsed and fell into the water. The other boy tried to help him but was unsuccessful. He then went upstairs to seek help.”

A family member managed to pull him out of the water.

“He tried to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation but the victim was declared dead on arrival in a local hospital.”

The latest incident brings to six the number of reported drownings in the province in the pasta two weeks.

Out of the total number of victims, five of them were young children below the ages of 13 years.

The youngest victim so far was an eight-year-old girl who drowned while enjoying a swim at the Second Beach in Port St Johns.

But health authorities revealed that there were no lifeguards in sight as they had already knocked off for the day when the victim drowned.

Earlier this week Kupelo said the department was worried at the situation as it showed that children were allowed near water without any adult supervision.

He also urged people not to go for a dip in the water without the presence of lifeguards.