Woman saves children from tornado

When her RDP house threatened to collapse on her two nieces, 28-year-old Khomga resident Zandile Sikepe leaped to their rescue, and lay on top of the children to shield them from falling bricks.

This as a raging tornado ripped through several villages near the town in a matter of minutes, leaving 50 houses in a state of disrepair.

Recalling the horrific experience, Sikepe said she was watching TV with her nieces, 10-month-old Kungawo and seven-year-old Luphumlo.

Sikepe said it suddenly went dark and when she looked up her roof had been blown away by a powerful wind.

Without giving it a second thought she quickly searched for her nieces in the dark, but the tornado had lifted Luphumlo up in the air as rain poured into the roofless house.

When she managed to grab hold of the two children, Sikepe took shelter with them between a couch and a wall.

“I had to look for them; I saw Luphumlo being lifted by the strong wind and I managed to hold on to Kungawo.

“I grabbed Luphumlo and had to take cover behind a couch, next to the wall. I had to make sure that they were safe.

“At the time I didn’t even care if the wall fell on top of me, as long as they were safe from the raging storm.”

Her roof was blown 500m away.

Sikepe said damage to the house amounted to about R70000. “The furniture is irreparable and the roof is badly damaged. This is going to cost in the region of R70000 or more.”

Another victim was aspiring musician Luyanda Mdledle. He only managed to save his flute, which was lying next to him, when his house showed signs of collapsing.

Mdledle was alone at home when the storm struck. “This [flute] is one of the things I love. The furniture, clothes, the house, the bicycles I was fixing for people, are all broken,” said the father of three, who survives on government grants.

Mdledle said the storm lasted for under seven minutes. “In a short space of time my house was gone. I am left with nothing, but I’m glad that no one was injured.”

His daughter, Nokuphiwa, was at a neighbour’s house at the time.

She watched helplessly as her father’s house collapsed, not knowing whether he was inside the house or had managed to escape. “All I could think of was my father. The walls fell down and I couldn’t do anything to help him. I cried,” said Nokuphiwa.

Noxolo Hlangani, 68, was also left counting the damage.

“It took us years to build this house but look at it now; we have to start afresh. We would appreciate it if the authorities could come and assess this damage, and assist us rebuild our homes,” said Hlangani.

A Dispatch team, which travelled to Stocks, Mzomhle and Sithi in Khomga, counted more than 20 damaged houses. Many were RDP houses. There was no electricity in other areas, with powerlines hanging low in the main streets.

Great Kei local municipality officials were seen disconnecting some of the powerlines, as they were hanging dangerously between homes.

As the Dispatch team drove around Komga township, many people tried to salvage their damaged property.

Residents said Great Kei officials had assessed the damaged and promised to return.