    Four die in suspected drunk driving accident

    By Zwanga Mukhuthu -

    Eastern Cape police have opened a culpable homicide docket following an accident on the N2 road between East London and Mdantsane that claimed the lives of four people.

    It is suspected that speed and alcohol contributed to the accident. Police found alcohol at the scene of accident.

    Four people have died in what is suspected to have been drunk driving linked accident.
    Four people have died in what is suspected to have been drunk driving linked accident.

    It alleged that at 2am today the driver of a BMW sedan was traveling alone when he collided with an Opel Corsa hatchback that had four passengers including the driver.

    The BMW was traveling towards East London while the Corsa was traveling towards King William’s Town. Eastern Cape department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the crash was so bad that all four people in the Opel Corsa were declared dead on the scene.

    He said of the four two were men and two others were women.  The driver of the BMW survived the accident with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital.

    The accident occurred after the Nahoon off ramp. Kupelo said police from the Vulindlela police station in Mdantsane will be handling the docket.

    Recommended

    GRUESOME TASK: A forensic pathology team arrives at the East London Zoo, where a man was mauled to death in the lions’ den. INSET: The lion enclosure that the man climbed into Pictures: ALAN EASONYoung man dies in accident, car strikes tree Another accident on R72 has claimed the lives of two people. Picture:SIB0NGILE NGALWATwo killed in accident on R72 The drunken driving case against ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni has been postponedTony Yengeni’s drunk driving trial postponed It was not possible for an officer to falsify details of the arrest of ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.Yengeni drunk driving arrest details not tampered with, court hears

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    3 COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY