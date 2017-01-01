Four die in suspected drunk driving accident

Eastern Cape police have opened a culpable homicide docket following an accident on the N2 road between East London and Mdantsane that claimed the lives of four people.

It is suspected that speed and alcohol contributed to the accident. Police found alcohol at the scene of accident.

It alleged that at 2am today the driver of a BMW sedan was traveling alone when he collided with an Opel Corsa hatchback that had four passengers including the driver.

The BMW was traveling towards East London while the Corsa was traveling towards King William’s Town. Eastern Cape department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the crash was so bad that all four people in the Opel Corsa were declared dead on the scene.

He said of the four two were men and two others were women. The driver of the BMW survived the accident with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital.

The accident occurred after the Nahoon off ramp. Kupelo said police from the Vulindlela police station in Mdantsane will be handling the docket.