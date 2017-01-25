BCM officials given an ultimatum

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) Ward councillors have given an ultimatum to city administration bosses, saying if ward councillors were not provided with personal assistants and adequate tools of trade by next month, administrators will feel their wrath.

Councillors yesterday said they felt “undermined” by officials due to delays in providing them with such “necessities”.

During yesterday’s council meeting, tensions boiled over metro’s failure to provide ward councillors with personal assistants or secretaries, cleaners, and security guards for their ward offices, saying such oversight was deterring them from properly conducting their duties.