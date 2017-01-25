NSFAS delays halt student registrations

Student registrations for the 2017 academic year have been stalled at two Eastern Cape universities due to outstanding documents from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and late applications by new students.

On Monday NSFAS announced that the student aid scheme had paid R1.3-billion to 26 public universities as an advance payment of registration fees for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The payment of registration fees and submission and completion of a financial plan has been postponed by a week at Rhodes University, while registration at Walter Sisulu University was being stalled due to late NSFAS applications.

The student representative council (SRC) president at Rhodes University, Rolihlahla Mabaso yesterday said NSFAS “failed” to provide the list of names of the students they would be supporting in 2017.

He said the university’s payment cut-off date for registration would not provide sufficient time for NSFAS applicants to make necessary arrangements such as securing accommodation and other matters.

The cut-off date for payment was postponed from January 20 to January 27.

On Monday Walter Sisulu University (WSU) spokeswoman, Yonela Tukwayo said registration was postponed at all WSU campuses as NSFAS had not confirmed the number of students it was going to fund.

Yesterday Tukwayo said they have since received a document from NSFAS with the list of students who will be funded as well as those whose applications were being processed.

“We cannot comment on the final figure until the thousands whose applications are still being evaluated are completed,” she said.

Tukwayo indicated that registration at the university was still being stalled by a “blockage problem” in the registration process.

“There was a national call by NSFAS and universities to Grade 12 pupils encouraging them to apply before the November 2016 closing date.

“Unfortunately many never applied on time and rushed to apply in the grace-period given by NSFAS between January 9 and 20 2017.

“This has created a blockage problem in our registration process,” said Tukwayo.

At the time of writing yesterday, NSFAS had not responded to questions on the challenges experienced by the universities.

According to NSFAS the R1.3-billion paid to the 26 public universities equates to at least 15% of the total and final budget that each university may get for enrolling students, who are eligible for government funding.

In a press release issued on Monday NSFAS spokesman, Kagisho Mamabolo said while there are still some students who have not received confirmatory SMSes from NSFAS, the scheme is expected to finalise all applications on January 27.